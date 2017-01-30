Dament returns to Supervalu

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Supervalu Inc. announced January 18 it had hired former Target Corp. executive Anne Dament as senior vice president of retail merchandising and marketing, effective immediately. Dament will lead Supervalu’s retail banner operations and oversee merchandising and marketing. She reports to president and chief executive officer Mark Gross.

“I’m thrilled that Anne is joining our leadership team,” Gross remarked. “As we focus on improving our retail store performance, Anne’s experience across varied retail and merchandising disciplines should prove extremely beneficial. Anne is a dynamic, collaborative leader with great experience building and leading high-performing teams through transformation and change.”

Dament began her career in retailing and consumer packaged goods at Supervalu more than two decades ago. She subsequently worked for Safeway Inc. in a variety of category and sales management roles, and at Grist Mill Co., a ConAgra Foods Inc. subsidiary that manufacturers and markets private label grocery items. Prior to joining Target in 2015, Dament spent seven years in senior positions at PetSmart Inc. Dament left Target on November 18 after 18 months in the role of senior vice president of grocery ­merchandising.

“Returning to Supervalu provides a great opportunity to collaborate with grocery veterans I’ve respected throughout my career,” Dament commented.