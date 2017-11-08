Dollar General earns Coca-Cola’s veterans award

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. is set to become the first retailer honored by Coca-Cola Co. for its engagement with and outreach to the U.S. military community.

Coca-Cola plans to bestow its President’s Veterans Recognition Award on the retailer during a ceremony in Atlanta on November 10.

The award, to be presented by Sandy Douglas, president of Coca-Cola North America, recognizes Coca-Cola customers demonstrating “exemplary support for the U.S. Armed Forces, its veterans and families,” the beverage company said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at Coca-Cola, we are proud to recognize our long-standing customer Dollar General for their commitment to veterans, members of the U.S. military and their families across the country,” said Douglas. “Dollar General exemplifies the gold standard in honoring and celebrating our nation’s servicemen and women, and we salute them as a Coca-Cola President’s Veterans Recognition Award recipient.”

Larry Gatta, senior vice president and general merchandise manager at Dollar General, said the company is humbled by the recognition. “As a company dedicated to our mission of Serving Others, we continually strive to support and show appreciation to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country,” Gatta said. “We appreciate Coca-Cola’s partnership in recognizing our efforts as we continue to be grateful and thankful for the sacrifices made by our military communities and their families.”

Dollar General’s engagement with the military community includes exclusive discounts to active military, veterans and their immediate family members, outreach to military communities through its military employee resource group and the founding of the Paychecks for Patriots program, which supports service members’ transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities.

Earlier this year, the retailer collaborated with Coca-Cola to introduce the exclusive Share a Coke patriotic can series honoring service members, veterans and their families.

As part of Coca-Cola’s annual Veterans Day employee celebration, which this year will be centered on the theme of Honoring Military Women and Families, Dollar General plans to present the USO of Georgia with a $10,000 donation.