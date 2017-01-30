Dollar General opens first DGX store

Small-format concept debuts in Nashville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. has wrapped up a weeklong grand opening celebration at its new, small-format DGX store in Nashville, near the Vanderbilt University campus.

The store’s customers enjoyed exclusive discount offers, in-store product samplings and various surprises, including goodie bags, according to the company.

“We are excited about our new smaller-store concept and the opportunity to serve busy city dwellers with everyday-low prices on the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “The DGX format is geared to meet the needs of the Millennial shopper, which is an emerging and important part of our customer base and will help us broaden our appeal to attract a new segment of urban customers who put a high premium on value and convenience.”

With a sales floor of approximately 3,400 square feet, DGX offers customers items geared toward instant consumption. Features include a soda fountain, a coffee station and grab-and-go sandwiches. Additional items include a limited assortment of grocery offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, home cleaning supplies, an expanded health and beauty section, and items not typically found in quick-trip stores, including a carefully edited assortment of home decor, electronics and seasonal offerings.

The DGX store also offers a checkout lane geared toward a high-volume, smaller-basket-size store with the goal of providing a quick and easy checkout for customers, the company said.

Dollar General is preparing to open a second DGX, in downtown Raleigh, N.C.