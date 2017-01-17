EcoTools debuts New Modern Eco collection

GURNEE, Ill. — Paris Presents Inc.’s EcoTools brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary by unveiling the New Modern Eco Collection, featuring rebranding and new product innovation in all categories. The brand said it is advancing its hair, bath and spa and makeup application collections, including pioneering the first-ever makeup sponge made from plant based materials.

“As we ring in this banner year, it’s a perfect time to celebrate the brand’s new look and innovation which enables women to look and feel their best without adding time to their beauty routine,” said Stacey Ramstedt, senior director of marketing at Paris Presents. “EcoTools’ 2017 collection embraces a sophisticated look and elevated performance, while providing straightforward education for head-to-toe beauty: for flawless makeup application, confidence-building radiant skin and healthy hair that turns heads.”

According to the company, the entire collection has evolved based on the wants and needs of today’s women and features a refreshed logo and packaging with clean colors and modern metallic accents.

The updates include:

• Redesigned makeup brushes, featuring tapered light-weight brush handles — still made from renewable bamboo — for improved comfort and performance, a brighter wood color, contemporary gunmetal ferrules and ombre bristles.

• Each product directly links to the recommended color cosmetic pairing, showcases the end benefit, features a face chart for application and identifies the level of coverage — enhancing and simplifying a shopper’s beauty routine.

• Continuing to be eco-minded, the entire 2017 collection is comprised of renewable and recyclable materials like tree-free paper and RPET clamshell packaging, to help remove materials from the waste stream.

In addition to the modernized look, EcoTools is launching new beauty products, including:

• Anniversary Brush Set: The limited-edition Anniversary Brush Set, features brushes for every step of application to create an illuminating glow, including Airbrushed Finishing, Controlled Setting, Angled Crease, Flat Eyeliner, Eye/Lip Blur, Spoolie and a rose gold canister for storage and organization, selling for a suggested $19.99.

• Perfecting Blender Duo: The makeup blender featuring EcoFoam technology made from 71% sugar cane, the sponge duo boasts a unique shape with a rounded base for blending, flat side to cover larger surface areas and wedge-like tip for contouring and definition. The patent-pending, 100% vegan, Peta Certified sponges include two sizes and densities for a flawless base, selling for a suggested $9.99.

• Base Blender (dark green): Larger, softer and flexible design to use damp for light, buildable foundation application.

• Detail Blender (lime green): Smaller and firmer design to use dry for precise concealer application.

• Full Powder: The 70,000 bristle brush has a densely-packed, rounded head offering 200% more bristles than a standard powder brush, boasting superior full-coverage application for a matte finish. Recommended use with pressed powders, selling for a suggested $8.99.

• Micro Blending Brush: Designed to touch-up imperfections, the brush features soft, steeply cut, angled bristles for flawless blending along small contours of the face. Recommended use with concealers, sellimg for a suggested $4.99.

• Define & Highlight Duo: Enhance natural features with the Highlighting Fan Brush and achieve a natural contour with the dense tapered Define Brush, designed to work in tandem to illuminate face shape and add definition. Recommended use with powders, bronzers and highlighters, selling for a suggested $11.99.

• Modern Romance Collection: The fourth edition of the exclusive brush collection is set apart by the vintage pink hues and rose-patterned ferrules. The collector’s set offers five brushes – Angled Blush, Flat Foundation, Full Shadow, Petite Eye Sharing and Detail Lip — to complete a soft, romantic look, selling for a suggested $14.99.