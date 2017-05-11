Edgewell Personal Care names Mekhail as Americas VP

ST. LOUIS — Adel Mekhail has been appointed vice president for the Americas at Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell said Mekhail’s new role encompasses commercial functions for North America and Latin America. Previously, he served as vice president and general manager for the company’s private brands group as well as vice president for Latin America.

Mekhail started his career in sales and marketing in Australia, rising to lead the Schick business. He moved to the United States in 2000 and worked in a range of global and domestic roles before becoming vice president of North America marketing in 2010 with the integration of Schick and Playtex.

He was appointed to vice president for the Asia-Pacific region for Energizer Holdings in December 2013, a role in which he led strategic and operational aspects of the Energizer business in the area. The company noted that he was instrumental in establishing the new Edgewell company in Asia and Latin America.

A pharmacist, Mekhail holds a number of career honors, including being named one of the Top 50 Marketers in the U.S. in 2004 and receiving several Effie Awards during his tenure with Schick Wilkinson Sword.