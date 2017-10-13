Emerson Group names Ed Morgan president

WAYNE, Pa. — The Emerson Group has named Ed Morgan as president. Prior to his promotion, Morgan was serving the company as vice president and partner. He joined Emerson in 2005 as business manager, a role that allowed him to contribute to the company’s Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart team and participate in client business development, brand management and ­marketing initiatives.

Morgan came to the Emerson Group from Bayer Consumer Care, where he was director of sales and leader of the Walmart and Novartis teams.

Emerson provides over-the-counter health and beauty brands with tools, including data analytics, logistics and marketing support, that they need to succeed with retailers.

Emerson has a field sales infrastructure consisting of 10 regional offices managing consumer packaged goods brands with about $3.8 billion in annual sales. It also holds equity positions in small and medium-size O-T-C brands.

Emerson is one of the nation’s largest suppliers in the O-T-C category, with a roster of clients representing some 70 brands. Brands include CeraVe, bodycology and Shea Moisture in beauty; Carmex, Hylands and Mentholatum in cough/cold; Bufferin and Salonpas in pain care; SlowFe and Viactiv in dietary supplements; and Summer’s Eve in women’s health.

Morgan has more than three decades of experience in the CPG arena. As president, he leads Emerson Group Field Sales and the Walmart team.

Morgan earned a business degree from the University of ­Mississippi.