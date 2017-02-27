Food Lion refreshing stores in Greensboro, N.C.

Company to remodel 93 stores in market this year

SALISBURY, N.C. — Ahold Delhaize’s Food Lion chain announced today that the $178 million project to remodel 93 grocery stores in the Greensboro, N.C., market will be completed by August.

Greensboro is the fifth market to get store upgrades as part of a strategy called “Easy, Fresh and Affordable … You Can Count on Food Lion Every day!” The strategy involves improvements throughout the stores, from the expansion of product assortments to customer-centric training for associates and investments in lower prices.

The effort, which ultimately will involve the rebranding of the chain’s more than 1,000 stores in 10 states, was launched in 2014 with upgrades of stores in the Greater Wilmington, N.C., and Greenville, N.C., markets. It continued the next year with remodels of stores in and around Raleigh, N.C. Last year, the chain’s stores in Charlotte, N.C., were remodeled.

Food Lion said it had already introduced certain enhancements to its Greensboro stores, including product expansion, new registers, price investments and enhanced service.

The first of the Greensboro remodels will be completed next month, the company said. As remodeled stores are unveiled, shoppers will be able to get in and out more quickly, and they will find a more varied assortment, including an expanded selection of local products, healthy snacks, and natural and organic food.

“We’re proud to have been a part of the Greater Greensboro community since 1968, and are excited to bring our newest format to this market,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion’s president. “We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our customers, our associates and our communities to offer a new grocery shopping experience. We want to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop.”