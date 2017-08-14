Food Lion’s Greensboro makeover

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion celebrated the remodeling of 93 stores in the Greensboro, N.C., market on August 2 with ribbon-cutting ceremonies and gift card giveaways. Officials at the Ahold Delhaize banner said the remodels are part of a $178 million investment in the Greensboro market that includes lower prices and the hiring of hundreds of associates.

Greensboro is the fifth market to get store upgrades as part of a strategy called “Easy, Fresh and Affordable … You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!” The strategy entails storewide enhancements from the expansion of product assortments to customer-centric training for associates and investments in lower prices. The initiative, which ultimately will involve the rebranding of the chain’s more than 1,000 stores in 10 states in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, was launched in 2014 in North Carolina in the Greater Wilmington and Greenville markets. It continued the next year with upgrades in and around Raleigh. Last year, the chain’s stores in Charlotte were remodeled.

“Food Lion has been a proud neighbor in the Greater Greensboro community since 1968, and we’re excited to bring these improvements to our 93 stores in the area,” Food Lion president Meg Ham said in a statement. “We’ve spent the past several months making significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities to create a new grocery shopping experience. Now customers can easily find fresh, quality products at affordable prices to nourish their families, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop.

“As Food Lion celebrates our 60th anniversary this year, we invite everyone to come out and experience the fresh, new changes we’ve made in order to deliver the products and services our customers expect.”

Shoppers at the remodeled stores will be able to get in and out more quickly and will find a more varied assortment in the stores, including a broadened selection of local products, healthy snacks and natural and organic food.