Foundation Consumer Healthcare taps Greg Bradley as CEO

Company also completes acquisition of Plan B One-Step

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH) has named Greg Bradley president and chief executive officer. The move comes as the company has completed its $675 million acquisition of Plan B One-Step and two value emergency contraceptive brands from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

“As the No. 1 OB/GYN-recommended O-T-C emergency contraceptive brand and an important birth control option for women across the United States, Plan B One-Step is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio,” Bradley said. “We look forward to devoting immense resources to support Plan B One-Step and working closely with our retail partners to ensure continued access to this critical women’s health product.”

Bradley comes to FHC with nearly 34 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, and has a track record of improving in-market performance of existing over-the-counter healthcare brands. Prior to joining FCH, Bradley spent much of his career with GlaxoSmithKline where he led multiple prescription to O-T-C product switches. In 2011 Bradley founded Advantage Consumer Healthcare (ACH), a full-service company specializing in O-T-C switches and healthcare product launches. FCH will continue to work with ACH as their OTC selling team.

Plan B One-Step joins a portfolio of differentiated O-T-C drug products at FCH that includes Neo-Synephrine, Campho Phenique, Bronkaid, St. Joseph Aspirin and Theravent. The company said it sees a bright future ahead for itself and its retail partners, given its increased investment and category growth, its commitment to innovation and interest in additional acquisitions.

At FCH, Bradley joins a team of industry veterans with nearly 80 years of collective experience in the development, marketing and commercialization of prescription and O-T-C medicines at leading companies. They include chief financial officer May Petracco, chief marketing officer Steve Howard, director of marketing Tara Evans, and senior vice president of supply chain operations Doug Lusby.

“The senior leadership team at FCH is dedicated to supporting innovative therapies and focused on driving growth across our product portfolio,” Bradley said. “As the category leader, Plan B One-Step plays an important role in women’s health, and FCH is eager to invest the resources and thinking necessary to help Plan B One-Step fulfill that role.”