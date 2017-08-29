Fred’s unveils digital coupons, new mobile app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred’s Pharmacy has launched digital coupons and a new mobile app that the retailer said makes the e-coupons easier to use.

Fred’s said late Monday that hundreds of digital coupons will be available, including for brand-name products with “discounts over and above Fred’s everyday low prices.” Customers will also receive exclusive deals on brand-name and store-brand products, buy-one-get-one free offers and other savings.

To begin using the Fred’s digital coupons, customers can create an account at fredsinc.com/coupons or download the free Fred’s mobile app and then clip/save digital coupons to their account.

Available for Android and iOS devices, the Fred’s app presents coupons and discounts in a gallery, sortable by brand or category. Customers can also view the current ad, where items with a digital coupon are indicated, and the coupon can be saved directly from the ad to the customer’s account.

Also, when shopping at a Fred’s store, customers can use the app to search for coupons on the spot and clip and redeem them instantly, since there’s no lag time between when a coupon is clipped and when it’s ready to use, the retailer noted.

“It’s important to us that we provide the best value to our customers on the products they love, and now they can save hundreds of dollars more using digital coupons,” Mary Lou Gardner, executive vice president and chief merchandising and marketing officer at Fred’s, said in a statement. “Plus, we designed the process to be as quick and easy as possible, and the new mobile app adds even more convenience by putting deals in customers’ hands right in the store.”

Fred’s doesn’t require a loyalty card to redeem digital coupons. Customers just enter their phone number at checkout to access savings.

“We worked to ensure our customers have the best possible experience with our digital coupons,” Gardner added. “This is the kind of value-rich, shopper-friendly program that our customers have come to expect from Fred’s, and we want it to operate seamlessly.”

Additional features available on the Fred’s mobile app include prescription management tools that provide prescription information, quick fills and refills, and a symptom checker. Other tools are designed to help customers manage prescriptions for the family more easily.

Overall, Fred’s has 601 discount general merchandise stores in the Southeast, including about 350 pharmacies, as well as three specialty pharmacy-only locations.