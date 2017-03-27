Fresco y Más store base expands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers LLC said that its Fresco y Más footprint grew to 11 stores this month with the addition of five new locations, in Miami and Hialeah, Fla.

The company, which also operates the BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie chains, opened its first six Fresco y Más stores between June and December of 2016 to compete with the likes of Publix Sabor, CVS Pharmacy y más, Presidente Supermarkets and others vying for more Latino shoppers.

“As we continue to listen and learn from our customers at all of our Fresco y Más locations, we are developing new stores that reflect exactly what our shoppers are looking for — ‘More Savings. More Service. More for You,’ ” said Southeastern Grocers president and chief executive officer Ian McLeod. “Each store’s new Hispanic-focused product assortment and features, including a full-service Latin butcher shop and new Cocina, are our commitment to providing a shopping experience that reflects the cultural connection we strive to make with our Hispanic ­customers.”

Fresco y Más has a new “Low Price Every Day” program that calls out savings on more than 800 popular products, which are highlighted with distinctive green and yellow arrow signage throughout the store, the company notes, adding that the prices will remain the same for at least six months.

Enhancements in the new ­Fresco y Más stores include:

• A full-service Latin butcher shop (Carniceria) with an expanded selection of fresh, custom-cut meat to better serve the customer.

• A refreshed produce department, featuring a farmers’ market setting and a wider selection of tropical fruits.

• A new Cocina (kitchen), offering daily specials of freshly prepared family favorites made from scratch.

• A new Dollar Zone with more than 600 everyday essentials — including grocery, cleaning, and health and beauty items — for just $1 each.

• A renovated bakery department, offering an expanded selection of Hispanic pastries and local baked goods, including flan, tres leches, croquettes, custom tres leches cakes and other local favorites.

• An all-new café with an expanded seating area serving authentic Hispanic breakfasts, pastries, drinks, and hot and cold ­sandwiches.

• A Wall of Value section, featuring weekly specials on popular items.

• More than 500 new Hispanic products positioned across several ­departments.

• A new custom facade and vibrant yellow colors with bilingual signage throughout the store.

Southeastern Grocers operates 730 grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies in seven states.

The company in November unveiled its new Harveys format at 73 locations in four states, repositioning the stores with a new look and lower prices. Grand openings were held at each of the stores on the same day.