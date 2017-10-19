Gelbert joins Nature’s Bounty as chief scientific officer

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Former Pfizer executive Mark Gelbert has been named chief scientific officer of The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Gelbert will lead Nature’s Bounty’s research, development and innovation efforts by creating and executing product development strategies, enhancing product offerings, and driving product advancements across all of its global brands.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Nature’s Bounty Co. and energized by the incredible opportunities for innovation and creativity that are in front of us,” Gelbert stated. “Consumers are increasingly involved in their own health care decisions and solutions. Using research and science to drive new innovation allows us to meet those needs in creative, safe and effective ways.”

Nature’s Bounty said Gelbert brings more than 30 years of experience in product development. He is responsible for the launch of hundreds of new consumer drugs, dietary supplements and personal care products globally. Gelbert was senior vice president of global R&D and switch for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and a member of its global leadership team and, prior to that, was vice president of R&D for consumer health care at Johnson & Johnson.

“Mark‘s expertise and ability to turn scientific advances into market-leading products will be a tremendous asset to The Nature’s Bounty Co. going forward,” president and CEO Paul Sturman commented. “Investing in this part of our organization will bolster our ability to bring incredible new products to market to meet consumer needs.”

Gelbert has held leadership positions in a number of professional organizations, including the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, where he was chair of the Scientific Affairs Committee and a member of the board of directors. He currently serves on the Rutgers University Chemistry and Chemical Biology Advisory Board.