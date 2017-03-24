Gillette touts smoother shaving with Venus ComfortGlide

BOSTON — Gillette said it’s bringing women a higher level of shaving comfort with its new Venus ComfortGlide razors.The Procter & Gamble shaving brand said Gillette Venus ComfortGlide razors sport flexible moisture bars to glide seamlessly over and into every curve of a woman’s body, providing a high degree of comfort without sacrificing a close shave.

Venus ComfortGlide’s built-in moisture bars release skin conditioning body butter as women shave. Wetting the razor activates the moisture bars and creates a light lather with each stroke, allowing the blade to glide seamlessly all over the body. Gillette noted that the flexibility allows the razor to be in constant contact with the skin surface, providing lubrication before and after the blades touch the skin.

The Venus ComfortGlide collection includes three- and five-blade razors, two of which provide the skin care benefits of P&G’s Olay.

Gillette Venus ComfortGlide with Olay and Venus ComfortGlide with Olay Sugarberry feature five curve-hugging blades surrounded by self-lathering, flexible moisture bars with Olay skin conditioners such as body butter, glycerin and petrolatum.

With three flexible blades, the Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Freesia, White Tea and Vanilla Crème bring indulgent scents to the new razor collection’s seamless shave. The self-lathering moisture bars — providing body butter from avocados, olives and kokum fruit — enable a smooth, close shave skin. There’s also a translucent handle with an enhanced gripping surface and a comfortable, curvy design for improved control and handling in the shower.

Gillette said the Venus ComfortGlide collection serves up a new solution for the 96% of women who say they experience discomfort while shaving, according to a global online survey of 6,500 women ages 18 to 35 conducted for the brand in October.

“In speaking with women around the globe over the years, we’ve found most experience a trade-off with their current razor that prevents them from getting a comfortable shave and the smooth results they desire to feel comfortable in their own skin,” stated Patrice James, product researcher for Gillette Venus. “In addition to the designed-for-her-curves features found in all Venus razors, ComfortGlide razors were created to bring a more comfortable experience and beautiful, smooth results instantly.”

Venus ComfortGlide razors are sold at national food, drug, mass merchandise stores and online retailers. The Venus ComfortGlide shaving system, which includes one razor and two blade refills, carries a suggested retail price of $8.99 to $14.99. A four-pack of blade refills retails for $14.99 to $23.49.