GMDC spotlights GM17 product showcase winners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Global Market Development Center (GMDC) announced the top 10 products and the board chair’s choice winners of the product showcase at its 2017 General Merchandise conference (GM17).

The GM17 event, held in Orlando, Fla., featured more than 3,500 products and in-store displays in the showcase. Those garnering the highest number of product interest scans from GM17 retailers and wholesalers made the top 10.

The top 10 of the GM17 product showcase, in order of total scans, were the True Brands Barware/Drinkware Display, Fire Buggz Campfire Roaster, Core Home Perfect Food Prep Section, Kwik Tek Summer Sporting Goods Display, Value Max Products Glowmax Light Display, Feldstein & Associates No Drop Inverted Umbrella, Buddeez Charcoal Dispenser, Adnart Asobu Kool Brew and Crew, DC Premier Sales Showaflops and Fit & Fresh Healthy Living Food Storage Display.

“A primary reason retailers attend our GM conference each year is to discover the most innovative products and brands in a rapidly evolving and disruptive marketplace,” stated GMDC president and chief executive officer Patrick Spear. “It’s the ultimate treasure hunt for the newest product offerings for their customers. Our participating suppliers responded to the challenge by bringing a variety of new innovations that didn’t disappoint.”

GMDC board chair Stephen Davis, center store director at Weis Markets, also selected three products from the showcase as the GM17 Board Chair’s Choice winners. The honored products were the Kwik Tek DryPack Waterproof Cellphone Bags, White Mountain Puzzles and Highlights Activity Books.

“The factors involved when I pick items for this prestigious award are will it drive anticipated sales at the retail level, does it have the ability to be among the top consumer choice, and does it have everyday use for the targeted consumer of my stores,” Davis commented.

GMDC’s next member event is the 2017 Health Beauty Wellness conference, scheduled for Sept. 7 to 11 in Phoenix. GM18 is slated to be held June 21 to 25, 2018, in Orlando at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes.

Overall, GMDC serves more than 600 general merchandise, health and wellness, and beauty retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and service/solution providers. The organization’s combined member volume represents more than 125,000 retail outlets and over $500 billion in sales.