Grocer upgrades private label

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers LLC, home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, has announced its largest-ever transformation of private label products, which will span about 3,000 items across all categories at each banner-specific store throughout 2017.

To date, Southeastern Grocers has tested more than 2,330 own brand items, which has led to improved quality reformulations on over 2,260 products, and during the next year the rollout across all stores will aim to provide superior quality, greater value and greater differentiation to customers without increasing the price.

Southeastern Grocers is also launching three new brands that will be appearing in stores in the coming months.

“Not only are we transforming by investing in our stores and in lower prices, but we are also investing in the quality of our products,” commented Southeastern Grocers president and chief executive officer Ian McLeod. “We are pleased to announce our largest-ever program of product development, with the launch of three new and refreshed Southeastern Grocers brands — SE Grocers Essentials, SE Grocers and Prestige. By purchasing new Southeastern Grocers own brand items, customers will enjoy known brand quality at own brand price savings that are between 20% and 30% on their groceries.”

SE Grocers Essentials offers dependable quality at an affordable price. These products aim to provide honest, everyday value for customers who are looking for reliable, budget household basics.

SE Grocers items, meanwhile, have been developed to offer taste and quality that is comparable to that currently offered by established brands but at significantly lower prices, and Prestige provides an indulgent experience at an affordable price.

The company notes that its program to improve the overall quality of its own brand products offered across the Southeast involved the development of a test kitchen and tasting facility at Southeastern Grocers’ headquarters here. At the SEG Sensory Lab both product development and consumer taste-testing trials are conducted.