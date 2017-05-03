Hallmark aims to drive Mother’s Day traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark Cards Inc. has introduced new cards and a new marketing campaign intended to drive consumers into mass retail stores for Mother’s Day.

The company notes that Mother’s Day is the third-largest card-sending holiday in the United States, with 113 million cards exchanged annually. And according to the National Retail Federation, 80% of consumers (both women and men) acknowledge someone on Mother’s Day, making the holiday second only to Christmas in terms of consumer participation.

To make the most of that opportunity, Hallmark is targeting millennials with a new marketing campaign. Featuring the tagline “Every Mom has a Signature,” the campaign urges consumers to buy cards that reflect what it is that makes their moms special. Pop sensation Meghan Trainor’s hit single ‘Mom’ provides the soundtrack for the campaign, which includes television, radio, digital, social media, and influencer engagement, and features such celebrities as Trainor, Julianne Hough, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Tiffani Thiessen and Brooke Burke.

Hallmark has also introduced new Mother’s Day cards, including 24 new designs in its Hallmark Signature premium card brand, which the company says features cards with distinctive, detailed and dimensional designs made out of the highest quality materials. This year Hallmark is also offering a Spanish-language collection of Signature cards. The company notes that Mother’s Day is the largest card-sending holiday for the Hispanic community, although the date on whichg the holiday is celebrated varies by country. In Mexico, for example, Mother’s Day is always celebrated on May 10.

Innovative new cards are also on offer from Hallmark this Mother’s Day, according to the company. The Gems + Lights collection, for example, features cards that use fiber optic light and gemstone attachments to “sparkle and dance to fun and upbeat music.” The four-card Photos in Motion collection features dancing photos that groove to the upbeat music, Hallmark says, while the four Blooming Flowers sound cards feature three-dimensional paper-craft flowers that open when the card is opened. Two other new collections are Light Up Flowers, another line that features paper-craft flowers and upbeat music, and Felt & Sound, a sound-card collection with designs that combine felt with cut paper and silkscreen.

Hallmark says it has also developed displays that make these cards pop at shelf. The four-card innovation collections are spaced frequently and evenly throughout the display, with special trays that provide quick and clear description of the cards’ features.