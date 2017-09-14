Hallmark introduces innovations to its fall card lineup

KANSAS CITY — Hallmark Cards Inc. is introducing innovations to its new premium cards and licensed characters to appear on cards for the fall holidays.

Some of the innovations include Halloween cards that pop up with surprises, birthday cards with wearable accessories and cards with movie characters.

The Hallmark Signature premium brand is introducing children’s birthday cards that feature crafted designs and detachable elements, such as a wearable princess crown or mask.

The company said that to celebrate Halloween, Signature is launching several spooky cards, including the 2017 Louie Award-winning Haunted House card featuring ghosts, ghouls and goblins peeking from windows.

In addition, Hallmark Signature is releasing new wedding cards that feature materials associated with weddings, such as beads, jewels, lace and tulle.

Hallmark’s Greetings Innovation is focused on Halloween this fall with cards that celebrate the season with sounds, lights and pop-up elements designed for children.

There are cards that pop open with a surprise, creatures that “talk” with flashing lights and sound, and smiling characters that reach out for a hug when the card is opened.

Hallmark’s broad portfolio of licensed characters also includes My Little Pony cards that come with a removable hair extension in bright rainbow colors. There are also cards that include wearable hair bows.