Hallmark named greeting card brand of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark has been named Greeting Card Brand of the Year in the Harris Poll EquiTrend Study for the seventh year in a row.

Hallmark said it received the highest numerical equity score among greeting card brands included in the 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. A brand’s equity is determined by a calculation of familiarity, quality and purchase consideration.

In addition, Hallmark was the “Most Loved” and “Most Trusted” greeting card brand measured in the study.

“Today, more than ever, we need to enrich our lives with more personal connections, thoughtful gestures and caring,” stated Becky Smith, Hallmark brand management and development manager. “Hallmark has strived to do this for more than 100 years, and this distinction is an encouraging reminder that our consumers appreciate the work we strive to do every day.”

The results are based on survey responses from more than 102,000 U.S. consumers about more than 4,000 brands. The annual study uses consumer responses to determine the top brands in a variety of areas such as media, travel, finance, entertainment, retailing, restaurants, technology, and household and nonprofits.

“As a brand built on enhancing relationships, we know we must reflect that principle in our relationships with our retail partners,” commented Sabrina Wiewel, chief customer officer at Hallmark Cards Inc. “Retailers are often the frontlines in our interaction with consumers, so we continue to strengthen our partnerships, offer the best mix of products and elevate the shopping experience at each store to ensure consumers feel a strong personal connection with our brands.”

Hallmark produces about 10,000 new and redesigned greeting cards annually. Its products are sold in more than 40,000 retail outlets nationwide, including drug stores, mass merchants, discount stores and supermarkets. Globally, Hallmark distributes products in 30 languages to 100 countries.