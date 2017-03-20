Joe Grieshaber to lead Fred Meyer

CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. has named Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores. He replaces Jeff Burt, who resigned on Monday to head Target Corp.’s grocery business.

Grieshaber has been serving as president of Kroger’s Columbus division. Succeeding him in that role will be Dan De La Rosa, who currently serves as vice president of merchandising for Fred Meyer.

“Joe is known throughout the retail industry as an exceptional leader who always brings out the best in his people and teams,” Fred Morganthall, Kroger’s executive vice president of retail operations, said in a statement. “His depth of experience will help the Fred Meyer team build on their successes and continue to innovate and deliver a unique shopping experience for our customers.”

Grieshaber began his career with Kroger in 1983 as a store management trainee in Nashville, Tenn. He has served in a variety of leadership roles with Kroger, including meat merchandiser, district manager, and as vice president of merchandising for the Columbus division. In 2003, he was named group vice president of perishables merchandising and procurement, where he was responsible for fresh and natural foods throughout Kroger’s family of stores. He was promoted to president of Dillons in 2010, and was named to his most recent role in 2015.

De La Rosa will serve as president of Kroger’s Columbus division, which operates food stores primarily in central, northwest and southeast Ohio.

De La Rosa joined the company as a clerk’s helper in the Ralphs division in 1980, where he served in a number of store operations and merchandising roles, including store director, director of corporate brands for both Ralphs and Food 4 Less, and district manager. Since 2007, he has served in a variety of merchandising roles, including regional director of merchandising for the company’s western region. In 2013, he was promoted to vice president of meat and seafood merchandising for The Kroger Co., and in 2015 he was named to his most recent post as vice merchandising for Fred Meyer.