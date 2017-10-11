Key Brands names Vanessa Haynes sales and marketing director

LOS ANGELES — Key Brands International Ltd. has appointed Vanessa Haynes director of sales and marketing to oversee further development of the company’s brands, including it Haircare, Vital Care and JAX Premium Men’s Hair Care.

“Vanessa has a deep understanding of retail markets, the manufacturing business and people,” said Harvey Vechery, chief executive officer and president of Key Brands. “With this she delivers full-picture strategies.”

Haynes has over 17 years of marketing and sales management experience, including 10 years in executive management. The daughter of professional football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes, Haynes’ experience includes working with The Trust, an organization powered by the NFL Players Association, and obtaining brand exposure through the Super Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Part of Haynes’ focus will be on driving the growth of the JAX premium men’s hair care brand, which is owned by Mike Haynes and Willie Gault, a former American football wide receiver and Olympic athlete.

“JAX is a fun brand for more to experience,” Vanessa Haynes said. “It supports the wants and needs of various types of men, of all ages, for an affordable price.”