Kroger tabs Colleen Lindholz as new pharmacy chief

CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. has expanded Colleen Lindholz’s role beyond heading its retail clinic, naming her president of pharmacy and The Little Clinic.

Lindholz has been serving as president of The Little Clinic since 2015. She assumes pharmacy responsibilities from Philecia Avery, who resigned earlier this month to pursue other interests.

“Colleen is passionate about helping people live healthier lives,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising. “Colleen’s leadership will help bring our pharmacy and The Little Clinic teams together to advance our mission to simplify health care and create solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition for our customers.”

Lindholz joined Kroger in 1995 as a pharmacy intern in the Cincinnati/Dayton Division. She held several leadership roles in pharmacy and human resources before being promoted to director of pharmacy sales and marketing at Kroger’s general office in 2013. She was named to her current role in 2015.

“By bringing together these two closely related teams, pharmacy and The Little Clinic will share common areas of expertise, support and learn from each other, and develop centers of excellence in our health and wellness organization. This will allow for greater collaboration and give us the flexibility to meet the needs of our customers and associates today and in the future,” said Clark.

Overall, Kroger operates 2,255 in-store pharmacies in its 2,796 supermarkets under various banners in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company also operates 220 retail health clinics.