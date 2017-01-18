Kroger taps Perin for government relations

CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. has appointed Matt Perin head of government relations and regulatory affairs.

Perin will be responsible for Kroger’s federal government relations efforts, including working with the company’s supermarket operating divisions and other subsidiaries to counsel and guide state and local advocacy activities.

Previously, Perin served as deputy director of government relations for the Bayer Corp. Before joining Bayer, he was staff director for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Nutrition and Horticulture. He has also served as a Congressional legislative assistant and political campaign manager.

“Matt’s involvement and relationships with leaders in Washington will help advance our federal and state lobbying efforts and elevate Kroger’s unique story among these influential stakeholders,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s senior director of external affairs. “We look forward to having Matt’s expertise on the ground in Washington.”