Kroger names senior director of diversity

CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. has tapped Angel Colón to serve as the company’s senior director of diversity.

“Angel has been on the leading edge of Kroger’s multicultural merchandising initiatives, as well as our internal resource groups supporting and promoting the needs of our diverse workforce, for nearly a decade,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s group vice president of human resources and labor relations, said in a statement. “We look forward to his continued leadership in his new role, where he will be responsible for Kroger’s diversity efforts while also continuing to shape and influence our multicultural efforts.”

Kroger notes that Colón has held a variety of leadership roles in the grocery industry over the last 27 years, including positions in product management, direct store delivery merchandising, category management, promotions, sales leadership, broker management, regional marketing, customer marketing and ethnic marketing.

Colón joined Kroger in 2008 in his current role, where he established the company’s Multicultural Department and strategic direction. He was also a founding member of the KEPASA Associate Resource Group at Kroger’s general office, which is an affinity group that empowers, supports and advocates for Hispanic and Latino associates.