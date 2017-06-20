Leadership transition at The Fresh Market

Chief financial officer Brian Nicholson was named interim CEO following the resignation of Rick Anicetti.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —The Fresh Market announced that Rick Anicetti resigned as chief executive officer and board member on June 19. Brian Nicholson, chief financial officer, was appointed interim CEO, effective immediately. Nicholson will continue to serve as CFO.

The Fresh Market’s senior leadership team will work with Nicholson to execute the company’s strategic plan and adapt, as needed, to the evolving marketplace, the company announced in a statement. The statement also said that the company appreciates Anicetti’s significant contributions and service, and wishes him luck in his future endeavors.

Nicholson has served as senior vice president and CFO since returning to The Fresh Market in September. Between 2004 and 2012, he held a variety of positions for the company, including vice president in the business strategy, financial planning and analysis function.

The board expressed great confidence in Nicholson as the right person to guide the company in the interim period as The Fresh Market continues to focus on delivering excellent service and delicious, fresh food.

Founded in 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. is a specialty grocery retailer focused on food that is fresh and delicious and service that is warm and inviting. The company, which operates 176 stores in 24 states, is dedicated to offering guests the most delicious and inspiring foods available. As a destination for weekly shopping and special occasions, The Fresh Market provides a thoughtful product assortment curated for all tastes and culinary preferences.