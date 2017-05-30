Lidl reveals locations of first U.S. stores

Nine stores to debut on June 15 in Virginia and the Carolinas

NEW YORK — Lidl plans ribbon-cutting ceremonies at 7:40 a.m. on June 15, followed by four-day grand-opening celebrations, at the first nine stores the company is opening in the United States.

Five of the stores are in North Carolina, two are in South Carolina and two are in Virginia. The German discount grocer expects to have about 100 stores along the East Coast by year’s end.

“Every day in our stores, customers will enjoy the smell of Lidl’s freshly baked breads, a selection of sustainable product, like our certified fresh and frozen fish, and top-quality wines from around the world, available at market-beating prices,” Brendan Proctor, president and chief executive officer for Lidl’s U.S. operations, said in a statement. “Our mission every day is to deliver our customers less complexity, lower prices, better choices and greater confidence.”

The store locations are:

3315 Sides Branch Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C.

1800 East Fire Tower Rd., Greenville, N.C.

3209 NC 87 South, Sanford, N.C.

4050 W. Vernon Ave., Kinston, N.C.

940 N. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount, N.C.

8180 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy., Spartanburg, S.C.

2037 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, S.C.

2000 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Va.

6196 Providence Rd., Virginia Beach, Va.

As part of the grand openings, Lidl is offering limited-time deals as well as free product samples and gifts, such as a reusable Lidl shopping bag, while supplies last. The first 100 shoppers arriving at each locale will have the chance to win a Lidl gift card valued at $100.