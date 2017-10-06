L’Oréal USA names CIO for Americas

NEW YORK — Michael Kingston has joined L’Oréal USA as chief information officer of the L’Oréal Americas Zone.

L’Oréal said he succeeds Barry Gilmore, who retired at the end of September after 17 years of IT leadership at the beauty care company.

Kingston reports to Frédéric Rozé, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA, and Etienne Aubourg, CIO of the L’Oréal Group.

“We believe that Michael’s diverse experience leading change and deploying strategic consumer solutions will be an important asset in driving innovation forward at L’Oréal,” stated Rozé, who’s also executive vice president of the Americas Zone. “He is a progressive IT leader, and we are thrilled to add his talent to our management team.”

Before coming to L’Oréal, Kingston served in the global management consulting sector, leading digital transformation projects in key markets, the company said.

He has held several corporate leadership roles, including CIO of Neiman Marcus Group, Ann Inc., Coach Inc., LVMH and Castrol. L’Oréal noted that Kingston brings more than 20 years of IT expertise, pairing an extensive technical background with an ability to empower organizations around enterprise transformation.

The largest subsidiary of the L’Oréal Group, L’Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 30 beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

L’Oréal USA also serves as the product development and marketing hub for L’Oréal’s 16 U.S. brands: Baxter of California, Carol’s Daughter, Clarisonic, Dermablend, Essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl’s, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay.