Mars Chocolate North America and Wrigley unveil new products

CHICAGO — Mars Chocolate North America and Wrigley unveiled over 30 new product innovations at the recent National Confectioners Association (NCA) Sweets & Snacks Expo held here.

“Our new products deliver on several key industry trends, including focusing on transparency and choice, offering the opportunity to indulge in moderation, and meeting consumers’ desire for fun and functional gum and mints as well as new formats and flavors in chocolate. We’re tapping into consumer trends and producing surprising twists and experiences from our most popular brands,” said Timothy LeBel, president of sales for Mars Chocolate North America.

Some of the items Mars Chocolate displayed at the NCA Sweets and Snacks Expo were:

• M&M’S Caramel Chocolate Candies featuring a combination of milk chocolate with a caramel center, selling for a suggested $1.09 to $1.39 for 1.41-ounce singles, $1.69 to $1.99 for 2.83-ounce share size, $2.99 to $3.99 for 9.9-ounce sharing size sup.

• Twix Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars selling for a suggested $.99 to $1.09 for 1.79-ounce single, and $1.69 to $1.79 for 3.02-ounce 4 to Go.

• goodnessKNOWS snack squares feature a new logo and packaging to help make it easier for consumers to select a flavor. They sell for a suggested $1.59 to $1.99 for 1.2-ounce singles, $4.99 to $6.99 for a five-pack carton.

New items that Wrigley unveiled include:

• Extra Chewy Mints extending into the Mints category in December 2017 with the launch of two new flavors — Peppermint and Polar Ice — each with a thin, crispy outer shell and a chewy core, available in a 1.5-ounce durable, plastic pack, selling for a suggested $2.19, and a 7.5-ounce pegged, stand-up bag selling for $6.99.

• Skittles and Starburst Sweet Heat, in December, to feature packs with fruity flavors and a spicy kick. Skittles will sell for a suggested 99 cents for a single pack, $1.79 for a share size pack, $3.19 for a laydown bag and $2.59 for a medium stand up pouch. Starburst: selling for a suggested 99 cents for a single pack and $3.19 for a laydown bag.

• Juicy Fruit Mixies, in December 2017, debuts a mix of original, strawberry, watermelon and grape gum flavors in each bottle. A single-serve bottle with 15-pieces sells for $1.49 and a 40-piece bottle sells for $3.49.