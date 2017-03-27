Meijer is offering home delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer Inc. announced that it is making home delivery available across its six-state footprint.

The retailer said it is teaming with smartphone app Shipt to bring home delivery to shoppers here in Grand Rapids, beginning March 29.

The service will also be made available to shoppers in the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind., areas beginning April 13.

In a statement, the company said home delivery would “follow quickly” in Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin, although the exact timing for the program’s rollout in those states was not specified.

The $99-a-year service lets customers shop for 55,000 items through the Shipt app or direct via shipt.com.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Shipt, because together we can offer customers across the Midwest a whole new level of convenience, product variety and service not available before,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer’s president and chief executive officer. “Now customers can shop a complete grocery list online, having access to our world-class assortment of fresh produce, meat, dairy and a number of other essentials that Shipt will hand-select from a local Meijer store and deliver to a customer’s doorstep.”

Meijer decided to expand the availability of home delivery after the successful launch of the service in the Detroit metropolitan area last fall. Shipt members in the Detroit area have placed more than 65,000 orders since September 2016.

Deliveries can be made in as little as an hour after the order is placed. Because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours a day, Shipt deliveries will be available at most Meijer locations around the clock, seven days a week, with the exception of certain holidays, when Meijer stores are closed.

The Shipt delivery service is membership-based, with either annual or monthly options. For $99 a year, Shipt members receive unlimited free grocery deliveries on all orders over $35.

After signing up for Shipt, members can digitally shop a large selection of Meijer groceries, fresh produce and everyday essentials, including baby, health and beauty products. They can also note any preferences, choose a preferred delivery window and pay for their order.

A Shipt shopper will handpick their items and deliver them in as little as one hour after the order is placed.

Bill Smith, Shipt’s founder and chief executive officer, said the partnership will create about 10,000 jobs in the six states. Shipt is accepting applications for shoppers on its website.

“The way our customers shop continues to evolve,” said Meijer chairman Hank Meijer. “We believe the high-touch service that Shipt offers, coupled with what our customers love about shopping at Meijer, creates a new type of shopping experience.”

Meijer operates more than 230 supercenters and grocery stores.