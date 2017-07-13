Mentholatum introduces Rohto Dry-Aid eye drops

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Mentholatum Co.’s Rohto brand has launched Rohto Dry-Aid, an over-the-counter dry eye drop product with a non-blurry tear repair formula.

The company says the dry eye drop is formulated to relieve five symptoms: dryness, irritation, grittiness, burning and stinging. Rohto Dry-Aid is formulated with Liquidshield technology that works to restore moisture to the tear film, soothing eyes for up to 12 hours.

“With the issue of dry eye on the rise, we’ve been working with our eye care researchers in Japan for the past five years to come up with a unique product/formula that quickly soothes dry eye symptoms and provides long-lasting relief,” said Meryl Reis, vice president of research and development at Mentholatum, “and now we feel very good to bring to consumers the next-generation eye drop for dry eye.”

“Designed with consumers in mind, we are certain that the advanced Rohto Dry-Aid formula will help dry eye sufferers enjoy their daily lives, delivering all-day relief from irritating and distracting dry eye symptoms, in a refreshing non-blurring eye drop,” said Erick Estrada, senior director of marketing at Mentholatum.

Rohto Dry-Aid features a clear bottle with a single-drop applicator and is currently available at major national and regional retail locations where O-T-C dry eye drops are sold and also online.

In addition to Rohto Dry-Aid, the Rohto brand offers a line of products that provide fast, cooling relief for a variety of symptoms, including Rohto Cool Max for maximum redness relief, Rohto Cool for redness and dry eye relief, and Rohto Ice All-In-One for multi-symptom relief.