Nature Made launches four new products

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Nature Made has rolled out four new products: an omega-3 with added absorption, a daily immune care supplement, a probiotic with vitamin B12 gummy and a multivitamin with omega-3 for men.

The Pharmavite LLC vitamin and supplement brand said the new items support various wellness needs in the heart health, immune system health, digestive health and men’s health segments. The products began shipping to major retailers nationwide this month.

Highly concentrated, Nature Made Omega-3 with Xtra Absorb Technology is designed to provide superior absorption of heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids. The company said the product’s Xtra Absorb Technology creates micro-droplets that enhance the absorption of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) omega-3s to provide nearly four times better absorption than standard fish oil concentrate. Each 1,200-mg softgel provides recommended amount of key omega-3s, with 500 mg of EPA and DHA omega-3s per softgel.

Another new product with omega-3, Nature Made Adult Gummies for Him Plus Omega-3s, is formulated specifically for men. The gummies combine 11 key nutrients for daily nutritional support, with 60 mg of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids. The product contains vitamin D to support bone, teeth, muscle and immune health; vitamin A and zinc to help support a heathy immune system; and vitamin B12 to support energy metabolism.

Also joining the brand’s gummy lineup is Nature Made Dual Action Digestive Probiotic + Energy B12 Gummies. Available in raspberry and cherry flavors, the new gummies feature probiotics (Bacillus coagulans IS-2) with a CFU (colony forming units) of 4 billion to naturally help support digestive health. The supplement also has 1,000 mcg of vitamin B12 to support cellular energy production.

The company said the new Nature Made Immune Care Daily Support “supercharges” the body’s natural immune defenses via the power of green tea. Each tablet combines 360 mg of green tea extract with 200 mg of L-Theanine to provide daily immune system support.

“We strive to develop products that meet consumers’ needs, and the breadth of our new product line up this year is no exception to this commitment,” stated Tim Toll, chief customer officer at Pharmavite. “As a leading brand in the vitamin and supplement industry, we take pride in developing quality products that help consumers meet their daily nutritional needs.”