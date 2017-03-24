Pantene celebrates hairstyle diversity

CINCINNATI — Pantene is launching new advertising featuring singer and brand ambassador Jillian Hervey that celebrates hairstyle diversity.

Part of the next chapter of Pantene’s “Strong Is Beautiful” campaign, the new ad highlights the heritage, diversity and beauty of African-American hair. Hervey and African-American women of all ages showcase a range of hair textures and styles, reflecting the campaign’s theme of celebrating all “strong, beautiful hair.”

The Procter & Gamble hair care brand said the striking and varied styles shown in the ad are the artistic creation of Pantene celebrity stylist Chuck Amos.

“We believe that all strong hair is beautiful, whether it’s straight, or curly, natural or in a protective style,” stated Jodi Allen, vice president of hair care for North America at Procter & Gamble. “Pantene has the power and voice to take action, spark conversations and motivate a change in perceptions. We recognize the importance for African-American women to feel confident wearing their hair in any style they choose, and we’re celebrating their strength in doing so.”

Pantene noted that advertising by mass hair care brands has historically showcased a limited representation of African-American hair styles and textures, and its campaign aims to change that.

“Learning to embrace my natural curls has been a hard process for me, and I know that many other African-American women relate,” Hervey said in a statement. “I’m thrilled Pantene is taking a step in the right direction to celebrate all strong, beautiful textures and styles.”

To better serve the hair care needs of African-American women, Pantene has created a premium collection of eight care and styling products — the Pantene Gold Series — that the company said delivers the strength hair needs for any style.

The Pantene Gold Series also marks the brand’s first hair care line co-created with a team of African-American PhDs, scientists, stylists and dermatologists.

The products are formulated to deliver Pro-V Nutrient Blends to provide superior strength and moisture for women with relaxed, natural and transitioning hair, according to Pantene.

“I love that Pantene is making a commitment to African-American women,” Amos commented. “With the help of the innovative Gold Series Collection, women now have the best products to achieve their desired looks, while having the strongest, healthiest and most beautiful hair.”