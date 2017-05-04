Schnucks taps Peacock as president, COO

Executive comes to retailer from Anheuser-Busch

ST. LOUIS – Former Anheuser-Busch president David Peacock has joined the regional supermarket chain Schnuck Markets Inc. as its president and chief operating officer.

Peacock had served as a member of Schnucks’ advisory board since July 2013 and will give up that role in his new position.

“Dave’s entrepreneurial spirit, vision and drive, along with his extensive business background will help us set a strong course for the future,” Schnucks chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a statement. “His counsel and leadership on our company’s advisory board have been instrumental in positioning Schnucks for growth. Further, his commitment to St. Louis and the region is aligned with Schnucks’ commitment to superior customer experience and community support. Dave also has strong values and a leadership style that will fit well within the Schnucks’ culture.”

Peacock’s responsibilities will including managing procurement/merchandising, 0perations, marketing/communications and supply chain for Schnucks, a family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer with 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

“This is a tremendous company and opportunity,” Peacock said. “Our teammates are focused on serving customers, delivering quality products and making Schnucks the best grocery shopping experience in the region. I am excited to work with Todd and his management team more directly on continuous improvement and innovation that will assure industry leadership, customer service and community support for the long term.”

Peacock fills a post vacant vacant since the departure of Anthony Hucker in November 2015. (Hucker was named chief operating officer at Southeastern Grocers in March 2016.)

Peacock managed U.S. operations for Anheuser-Busch, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, from 2008 through early 2012, and has been credited with responsibility for the commercial success of Anheuser-Busch during its integration with InBev in the United States. Peacock led the negotiating team for Anheuser-Busch during the merger with InBev – the largest all-cash transaction in history at the time.

Peacock joined Anheuser-Busch in 1992 and served many roles in management, finance and marketing. At various times, he led the financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, information technology, procurement and route-to-market development as well as several groups within marketing. In 2007, he was named Vice President of Marketing for Anheuser-Busch and in that role led the revitalization of the company’s marketing approach.

According to Schnucks, Peacock is dedicated to the St. Louis community and region and he serves on the board of directors of several charitable and civic organizations. He is also the chairman of Vitaligent LLC, Jamba Juice’s largest franchise, with 78 Jamba Juice stores in Northern California and Missouri.