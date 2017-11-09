PepsiCo launching special holiday products

PURCHASE, N.Y. — This holiday season, PepsiCo is rolling out a number of special snack and beverage products that will be available for a limited time.

They include new products (like Pepsi Salted Caramel soda and Cheetos Sweetos Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs) as well as products that have proved popular in the past and are returning again this year (including Lay’s Wavy Potato Chips Dipped in Chocolate and Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch cereal.)

PepsiCo breaks the holiday-themed product offerings into categories. They are:

Breakfast:

Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Latte – Inspired by a Starbucks, this limited-time at-home version combines brewed espresso, chilled milk and such flavors as peppermint and chocolate. Size & SRP: 14 fl. oz.: $2.79.

Quaker Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice – A limited time offer this winter season. Sizes & SRP: Cereal 13 oz.: $3.59, 18 oz.: $4.49; Chewy 8 ct.: $3.29, 12 ct.: $3.99.

Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch – A special, limited-time edition holiday cereal featuring Cap’n Crunch corn pieces, with red and green Crunch Berries in holiday-themed shapes. Sizes & SRP: 13 oz.: $3.49, 18 oz.: $4.29.

Quaker Life Cereal in Pumpkin Spice – A limited time offer this holiday season. Sizes & SRP: Cereal 13 oz.: $3.59, 18 oz.: $4.49.

Snacks and beverages:

LIFEWTR Holiday Gift Set – A limited-time gift set featuring art by LIFEWTR Series 1 artists Craig and Karl, including a specially designed bottle, embossed notebook and felt tip pens. Available online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com beginning later this month. Size & SRP: 1 ltr: $20.

Mtn Dew Holiday Brew – Combining two of Mtn Dew’s original flavors – green Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Code Red – for a limited time only. Sizes & SRP: 20 fl. oz.: $1.89, 12 pack/12 fl. oz.: $4.99.

Cheetos Sweetos Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs – The snack puff is now available in a limited-time holiday shape. Sizes & SRP: 2.625 oz.: $1.49, 7 oz.: $3.49.

Cheetos Snowflakes – Delicious white cheddar taste in four snowflake shapes, available for a limited time. Sizes & SRP: 2.625 oz.: $1.49, 7 oz.: $3.49.

Stacy’s Cinnamon Sugar Flavored Pita Chips – Cinnamon sugar pita chips can be eaten on their own, or with a holiday dip or a cup of coffee. Sizes & SRP: 7 oz.: $2.82, 8 oz.: $5.84.

Entertaining, limited-time holiday treats: