Rite Aid promotes senior VP of operations

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Derek Griffith has been appointed executive vice president of store operations at Rite Aid Corp.

With the promotion, Griffith takes over the position vacated by Bryan Everett, who in early September was named chief operating officer of Rite Aid stores. Everett was promoted to that post with the departure of Rite Aid CEO of stores Ken Martindale, who joined GNC Holdings Inc. as chief executive officer.

Griffith previously served as senior vice president of operations in the Northeast and Midwest for Rite Aid. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the company’s chainwide store operations and report to Everett.

Rite Aid noted that Griffith has more than 30 years of experience in store operations.

“Derek is a seasoned retail operator with demonstrated expertise in developing and implementing operational initiatives to drive and increase financial performance,” according to Everett. “Since joining Rite Aid nearly 10 years ago, he has made significant contributions to the company and our associates. As we move forward, his leadership and knowledge will help us successfully execute our operational plan and grow our business while further enhancing both the associate and customer experience in our stores.”

Griffith came to Rite Aid in 2008 as a regional vice president of store operations and in 2010 was promoted to senior vice president of operations, with responsibility for over 1,100 Rite Aid stores in the Northeast and Midwest.

Before joining Rite Aid, he held various store operations roles with increasing responsibility at Target Corp. and The Home Depot.