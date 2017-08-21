Sofi Tucker Foundation supports Sierra Leone relief efforts

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Sundial Brands has announced that the Sofi Tucker Foundation, named in honor of Sundial founder and chief executive officer Richelieu Dennis’ grandmother, is making an unrestricted cash donation of $50,000 to its humanitarian relief partner Direct Relief, which is currently providing emergency relief efforts on the ground in Sierra Leone following mudslides on the outskirts of Freetown.

Sundial also announced that SheaMoisture is asking its community to join in a “Purchase with Purpose” initiative to help raise funds for relief efforts as well, with the brand donating the first $25,000 of sales made through sheamoisture.com over the next week to the Sofi Tucker Foundation to directly benefit humanitarian relief efforts in Sierra Leone.

“Our hearts break for our family in Sierra Leone. I spent much time here as a boy with my grandmother Sofi. It is my mother’s home, and so much of who we are is because of what we learned and who we became there. Prayers of strength, hope and resilience go out to all who have lost loved ones and of peace to all who have been lost. We are forever family. We pray that comprehensive crisis relief efforts will help to contain further loss of life and devastation in the near term, and we will also be working to determine how we can develop a Community Commerce project to help with the longer-term rebuilding process,” Dennis said.

Sundial, through its Community Commerce purpose-driven business model, creates opportunities for sustainable social and economic empowerment throughout its supply chain and communities in the United States and Africa, focusing on entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, education and wellness, the company said.