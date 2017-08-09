StubbyStrip, nkd Life Win Buyers Choice Awards

CHANDLER, Ariz. — StubbyStrip won the ECRM/MMR Buyers Choice Award for its 6-pack beverage carriers during ECRM’s Housewares, Household & General Merchandise EPPS, held here recently. nkd Life was a finalist with its water filtration bottle.

The two companies were selected from dozens of entries in the award program, samples of which were displayed in the ECRM hospitality area during the EPPS meetings. Buyers cast their votes based on product innovation and packaging.

Maple Grove, Minn.-based StubbyStrip’s (stubbystrip.com) 6-pack beverage carrier features individual, easy-to-share cozies, part of its product line that includes the FlexiKooler and FlexiRoo, which can sleeve any drink from a small Red Bull all the way up to a 2L hydration or water bottle, according to the company. Both models feature a protected pocket for ID, keys, money and even a phone. Additionally, they feature a comfortable handle plus carabiner to clip to your belt loop, backpack or a shoulder strap, enabling users to connect multiples and go hands free.

Nkd life (nkdlife.com), is a London-based company that specializes in the design, development, manufacture and sales of water purification and filtration technologies. Its nkd Pod water filtration devices are developed to remove harmful contaminants – such as bacteria, viruses and parasites — while ionizing, alkalizing and increasing antioxidants. According to the company, the filtration system filters up to 99.9% of micro-biological contaminants, its activated coconut carbon layer improves taste, and it eliminates the waste from bottled water.