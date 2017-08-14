Target adds two food and beverage VPs

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. said on Monday it was hiring two senior executives to advance the retailer’s food and beverage strategy.

Mark Kenny, currently at Walmart, will join Target as vice president divisional, meat and fresh prepared food, with oversight for the meat, seafood, deli, bakery and prepared food categories.

Liz Nordlie, now at General Mills Inc., has been hired as vice president, product design and development for food and beverage.

Kenny and Nordlie are scheduled to begin working later this month to accelerate a differentiated experience at Target, with an emphasis on fresh produce, convenient eating and a curated assortment of affordable and accessible owned and national brands, the company said in a statement.

“Across all categories of our business, we are investing to build an even better Target for our guests,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at the company. “We have been making positive progress with our assortment, presentation and operations in food and beverage this year. With Jeff Burt’s leadership, and the investment we’re making to bring on two new seasoned executives, combined with our already talented team, I’m confident we’ll be able to go even further, faster, delivering both an experience and assortment that’s uniquely Target.”

Among Kenny’s duties will be to help Target keep pace with the rapid change in the prepared food space, Target said. Kenny will also be charged with sharpening the retailer’s focus on convenient eating, as well as helping customers save time and money as they shop a curated mix of owned and national food and beverage brands. Kenny has been serving as senior director of private brands, deli and bakery at Walmart.

Nordlie will oversee the brand direction and product vision for owned brand food and beverage categories at Target. She brings 27 years of brand-building experience across 30 food and beverage businesses. During a two-decade career at General Mills, she has built brands across the cereal, snacks, meals, yogurt, baking and organics categories. Most recently she has been president of General Mills’ baking division.