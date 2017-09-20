Walmart boosts holiday staffing with its own employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season by offering employees the opportunity to add hours and earn extra money instead of hiring thousands of seasonal workers to stock shelves, greet shoppers and ring up customers’ orders, the company announced on Wednesday.

“This is the same approach we took last year, and we heard great feedback from our customers and associates,” explained Judith McKenna, chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “This is what working in retail is all about, and we know our associates have the passion to do even more this year. We’ve increased our focus on service through new training, tools and technology. Thousands of associates have completed training in our Pathways and Academy programs, which prepare them to more effectively serve customers, especially during this busy season.”

“Our associates make the holidays come to life in our stores, and we are thankful for everything they do to help our customers have the best possible shopping experience,” McKenna remarked. “As we head into our busiest time of the year, we know associates are ready to deliver for our customers and help give them a memorable and affordable Christmas.”

Target Corp. is taking a different tack. The retailer announced last week it would hire about 100,000 seasonal workers for its more than 1,800 stores across the United States and an additional 4,500 seasonal workers at its distribution and fulfillment centers.

Amazon hasn’t revealed its holiday hiring plans. Last year the company added about 120,000 seasonal workers.

Walmart will add about 5,000 seasonal workers to handle an expected jump in e-commerce activity around the year-end holiday.