Walmart names new EVP of consumables, health & wellness

Marybeth Hays to succeed retiring Scott Huff

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Scott Huff, executive vice president for consumables, health and wellness at Walmart, has announced his retirement from the retailer.

Huff will be succeed by Marybeth Hays, who is expected to fully transition into the position by June 1, according to a Walmart spokeswoman.

Before his current role, Huff served as executive vice president overseeing merchandising operations for the United States, a position to which he was promoted in June 2014.

From 2009 to 2014, he was senior vice president of consumables merchandising for Walmart U.S.. Before that, Huff served as senior vice president of customer experience. He joined Walmart in 1994 as an intern.

Hays is currently chief merchandising, marketing and supply chain officer at Walmart China, a position she has held since September 2015.

Hays previously held merchandising and marketing posts with Walmart U.S.; Sam’s Club; home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos.; home furnishings supplier and retailer Lexington Furniture Industries Inc.; and Hanesbrands Inc., a maker of bras, hosiery, men’s boxers, socks and other intimate apparel.

Hays graduated cum laude with a sociology degree from Wake Forest University in 1990. She earned an MBA, with honors, from the Babcock Graduate School of Management at Wake Forest.