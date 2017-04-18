Walmart said to be close to buying Bonobos

Deal would add men’s apparel retailer to e-commerce unit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is reportedly close to making a deal that would put men’s apparel retailer Bonobos Inc. under the umbrella of its Jet.com e-commerce unit.

The negotiations were reported by technology website Recode, which cited unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Bonobos, based in New York, sells men’s suits, dress shirts, outerwear, golf wear and accessories, mostly online but also through 30 brick-and-mortar shops, as well as through some Nordstrom locations.

Walmart in recent months has been bolstering its online capabilities through acquisitions of apparel brands, including shoe seller ShoeBuy, outdoor apparel retailer Moosejaw and women’s clothing seller ModCloth.